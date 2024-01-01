Scallops in Kennebunk
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk
4 Main Street, Kennebunk
|Scallop & Shrimp Scampi
|$25.95
Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, fettucine, tomatoes, lemon garlic sauce, garlic bread.
|Fried Scallops
|$26.00
Fried sea scallops, hand cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.
|Baked Scallops
|$28.00
Baked sea scallops, herbed butter crumbs, smashed potato, vegetable.