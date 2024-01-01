Scallops in Kennebunk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk

4 Main Street, Kennebunk

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
Scallop & Shrimp Scampi$25.95
Gulf shrimp, sea scallops, fettucine, tomatoes, lemon garlic sauce, garlic bread.
Fried Scallops$26.00
Fried sea scallops, hand cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.
Baked Scallops$28.00
Baked sea scallops, herbed butter crumbs, smashed potato, vegetable.
The Clam Shack - 2 Western Avenue

2 Western Avenue, Kennebunk

No reviews yet
Fried Scallop Roll$21.95
Scallops$0.00
Scallops Box$33.95
served with fries, coleslaw, & pickles
