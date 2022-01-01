Kennebunkport bars & lounges you'll love

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant

21 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.4 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-BOB'S WINGS$16.00
Sweet and sour hot sauce, goat cheese ranch
-BIG FISH SANDWICH$16.00
Beer-battered haddock, house tartar sauce, lettuce
-TUNA POKE BOWL$22.00
Sushi rice, edamame, wakame, avocado, pickled carrots, crispy wontons, cucumber, pickled ginger, nori, wasabi peas
Chez Rosa image

 

Chez Rosa

2 ocean avenue, KENNEBUNKPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
maine day boat scallops$33.00
cauliflower amandine, farro, citrus
veloute
parisienne gnocchi$26.00
mornay sauce, fall squash, parsnips, arugula
tartiflette$9.00
scalloped potatoes, bacon lardons, onion, gruyere
Stripers Waterside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Stripers Waterside Restaurant

133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.1 (1382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
