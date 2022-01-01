Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport restaurants
Kennebunkport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant

21 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.4 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
More about The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
Item pic

 

Amato's

48 Portland Road, Kennebunk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$7.50
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$10.25
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Amato's
Tides Beach Club image

 

Tides Beach Club

254 Kings Highway, Kennebunkport

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
With fries
More about Tides Beach Club

