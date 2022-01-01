Salmon in Kennebunkport
Kennebunkport restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
21 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport
|TOGARASHI-BLACKENED SALMON
|$34.00
Coconut ginger creamed kale, purple yam, sesame yuzu yogurt
More about The Lost Fire
GRILL • STEAKS
The Lost Fire
62 Mills Road, Kennebunkport
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$29.00
Faroe Islands is renowned for its superior quality and taste. The geographical position of the Faroe Islands is ideal for farming Atlantic salmon. The remote location of the Faroe Islands is complemented by pristine clear waters, cool steady sea temperatures, strong currents and accessible fjords.