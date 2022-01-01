Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Kennebunkport

Go
Kennebunkport restaurants
Toast

Kennebunkport restaurants that serve salmon

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant

21 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.4 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TOGARASHI-BLACKENED SALMON$34.00
Coconut ginger creamed kale, purple yam, sesame yuzu yogurt
More about The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
Faroe Island Salmon image

GRILL • STEAKS

The Lost Fire

62 Mills Road, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.9 (1747 reviews)
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
Faroe Islands is renowned for its superior quality and taste. The geographical position of the Faroe Islands is ideal for farming Atlantic salmon. The remote location of the Faroe Islands is complemented by pristine clear waters, cool steady sea temperatures, strong currents and accessible fjords.
More about The Lost Fire

