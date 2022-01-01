Go
Kennedy Chicken and Grill

Kennedy Chicken & Grill brings together a mix of classic American cuisine and Mediterranean favorites for an authentic Halal menu. From our made-to-order fried chicken to our rice platters, our menu was designed with everyone in mind. And for your ultimate convenience, we even offer online ordering, catering, and delivery through our order engine.

6601 old wintergarden rd

Popular Items

POTATO WEDGES$3.99
CAULIFLOWER$4.99
FRIED CAULIFLOWER SPICY BREADED
3 PCS TENDERS$4.99
3 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
BEEF BACON CHEESBURGER$5.99
1/4LB GROUND BEEF, beef bacon w/lettuce,tommato,pickel,mayo and ketchup
6 BUFFALO WINGS$6.99
6 BUFFALO WINGS
5 PCS TENDERS$7.49
5 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
FRIED OKRA$3.99
BREADDED FRIED OKRA
ITALIAN CHEESBURGER$6.99
1/4lb ground beef patty on sub with mayo,ketchup and fries
KENNEDY BURGER$8.49
1/2lb ground beef,beef bacon,gyro meat
FRENCH FRIES$2.99
Location

orlando FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
