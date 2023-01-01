Kennedy Fried Chicken - Bronx, Soundview Ave
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 am
Location
854 Soundview Avenue, The Bronx NY 10473
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in The Bronx
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant