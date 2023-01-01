Go
Kennedy Fried Chicken - Bronx, White Plains Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 AM

No reviews yet

4400 White Plains Road

The Bronx, NY 10470

Hours

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am

Location

4400 White Plains Road, The Bronx NY 10470

Directions

Kennedy Fried Chicken - Bronx, White Plains Rd

