Kennedy Pointe Restaurant & Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL
2245 Kennedy Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2245 Kennedy Rd
Bristol IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ta Canijo - Yorkville
Your local taco truck!
Yorkville Pinz
Come on in and enjoy!
Grace Coffee, Eats & Wine
Coffee & Wine Bar
Burnt Barrel Social
Burnt Barrel Social is a comfortable lounge where you can grab a uniquely crafted meal and drink. Our menu balances simplicity and quality, much like our atmosphere. We have an intimate and casual vibe that anyone can appreciate.