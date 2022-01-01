Kennedys Chicken - 125th St
Come in and enjoy!
2 W 125th Street
Location
2 W 125th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Zaro's - East Harlem
Come in and enjoy!
CATCH & GRILL
Come in and enjoy!
Red Rooster
We are open for dinner Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Weekend brunch starts at 11am.
Harlem Ale House
Welcome to Harlem Ale House,
We are proud to offer you a selection of 200+ beers from around the world, a Classic American Cuisine (with a slight hoppy twist) Menu and Live Entertainment (almost every day)
Our moto is "Come as you are, Grab a cold brew, order a quick bite or a full meal and make a lot of new friends!"