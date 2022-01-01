Kenner restaurants you'll love
More about Boba Boba
Boba Boba
3405 Williams blvd, Kenner
|Popular items
|Black Classic Milk Tea
|Vanilla Cream Brulee
|Rose strawberry green tea
More about Joe's Cafe
Joe's Cafe
2201 Veterans Blvd, Kenner
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
|Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly
|$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
|Joe’s All American Burger
|$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
More about Williams Seafood
Williams Seafood
4041 Williams Blvd #A8, Kenner
|Popular items
|Quick Box
|$9.00
Your choice of: Fried Catfish (one fillet) or Shrimp (ten shrimps) with fries and bread.
Pictured: Catfish Box
|Roast Beef
Our Homemade Roast Beef served on french bread sells out quickly! Order yours before we run out for the day.
|Hot Sausage
New Orleans' favorite Patton's Hot Sausage patties served on french bread.
More about French Press Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
3236 Williams Blvd, Kenner
|Popular items
|Southen Pecan La Freeze
|Bubble Tea
|Buffalo Wrap
|$9.20
More about Parran's Poboys Kenner
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Parran's Poboys Kenner
2321 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner
|Popular items
|Large Onion Rings
|$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
|Single Patty Burger
|$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
|Fried Shrimp
|$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
More about Gerald's Donuts & Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers
2560 Williams Blvd, Kenner
|Popular items
|BIG G (c)
|$12.99
Fresh 8oz patty stuffed with bell peppers, onions & mix of favorable seasonings. Dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of seaded or brioche bun and a side.
|2 Egg Platter ^
|$8.99
|Juices^
More about Daisy Dukes
Daisy Dukes
2244 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Kenner, Kenner
|Popular items
|Plain Jane Omelet (Condiments: Jelly & Butter)
|$7.95
Make it your Way!!
(Comes w/ a bread and side)
|Sausage Patties (2)
|$2.95
two patties
|Homemade Pancakes (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)
|$6.99
Stack of 3 Home-made Buttermilk Pancakes.
More about Fiery Crab Express - Denham Springs
Fiery Crab Express - Denham Springs
3900 Williams Boulevard, Kenner