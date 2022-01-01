Kenner restaurants you'll love

Kenner restaurants
Toast
  • Kenner

Kenner's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Kenner restaurants

Boba Boba image

 

Boba Boba

3405 Williams blvd, Kenner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black Classic Milk Tea
Vanilla Cream Brulee
Rose strawberry green tea
Joe's Cafe image

 

Joe's Cafe

2201 Veterans Blvd, Kenner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
Williams Seafood image

 

Williams Seafood

4041 Williams Blvd #A8, Kenner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quick Box$9.00
Your choice of: Fried Catfish (one fillet) or Shrimp (ten shrimps) with fries and bread.
Pictured: Catfish Box
Roast Beef
Our Homemade Roast Beef served on french bread sells out quickly! Order yours before we run out for the day.
Hot Sausage
New Orleans' favorite Patton's Hot Sausage patties served on french bread.
French Press Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

French Press Coffee

3236 Williams Blvd, Kenner

Avg 3.5 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southen Pecan La Freeze
Bubble Tea
Buffalo Wrap$9.20
Parran's Poboys Kenner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Parran's Poboys Kenner

2321 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner

Avg 4.1 (411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Onion Rings$5.25
Freshly Cut Onions Served with Parran's Cajun Mayo on the Side
Single Patty Burger$6.95
Parran's Famous Char Burger
Fried Shrimp$13.95
Shrimp Seasoned with our Parran's Seasoned Yellow Corn Flour Mix.
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers image

HAMBURGERS

Gerald's Donuts & Burgers

2560 Williams Blvd, Kenner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BIG G (c)$12.99
Fresh 8oz patty stuffed with bell peppers, onions & mix of favorable seasonings. Dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of seaded or brioche bun and a side.
2 Egg Platter ^$8.99
Juices^
Daisy Dukes image

 

Daisy Dukes

2244 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Kenner, Kenner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Jane Omelet (Condiments: Jelly & Butter)$7.95
Make it your Way!!
(Comes w/ a bread and side)
Sausage Patties (2)$2.95
two patties
Homemade Pancakes (Condiments: Syrup & Butter)$6.99
Stack of 3 Home-made Buttermilk Pancakes.
Restaurant banner

 

Fiery Crab Express - Denham Springs

3900 Williams Boulevard, Kenner

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kenner

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

French Toast

More near Kenner to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet

Chalmette

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

