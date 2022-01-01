Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Kenner
/
Kenner
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Kenner restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Joe's Cafe
2201 Veterans Blvd, Kenner
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$2.04
More about Joe's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
French Press Coffee
3236 Williams Blvd, Kenner
Avg 3.5
(106 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
More about French Press Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Kenner
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Gumbo
Pancakes
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cappuccino
Turkey Clubs
More near Kenner to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(476 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston