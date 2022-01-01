French toast in Kenner

Go
Kenner restaurants
Toast

Kenner restaurants that serve french toast

French Toast Breakfast image

 

Joe's Cafe

2201 Veterans Blvd, Kenner

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Breakfast$8.52
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
Side French Toast$3.83
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.
More about Joe's Cafe
Daisy Dukes image

 

Daisy Dukes

2244 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Kenner, Kenner

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast (2 slices)$6.99
More about Daisy Dukes

Browse other tasty dishes in Kenner

Chicken Salad

Pancakes

Map

More near Kenner to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet

Chalmette

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston