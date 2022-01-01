Kennesaw restaurants you'll love
Kennesaw's top cuisines
Must-try Kennesaw restaurants
Rosaria's Italian Kitchen
3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105, Kennesaw
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$15.00
|12" Cheese
|$11.75
|Calzone
|$9.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW, KENNESAW
|Popular items
|Full Rack Ribs
|$27.00
Pork Ribs, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, French Fries
|Salmon Cakes
|$21.00
Fresh Made Salmon Croquettes, Stone ground Grits, Topped with Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce
|Creme Brulee
|$8.00
Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized Turbinado sugar
Hudson Grille - Kennesaw
2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest, Kennesaw
|Popular items
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
marshmallow dipping sauce
|Herb Chicken
|$15.95
basil and roasted tomato herb butter, choice of two sides
TERIYAKI BOX
745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030, Kennesaw
|Popular items
|G2 Chicken Teriyaki
|$8.00
Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
|S7. California Roll
|$5.00
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado
|G1 Tofu Teriyaki
|$7.00
Deep fried Tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2500 Cobb Place Lane, Kennesaw
|Popular items
|Rosemary Fries
|$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Bar North
3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw
|Popular items
|Miss Mary's Meatball Sub
|$11.99
Meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, and Provolone cheese, Toasted
|Legacy Park Chili
|$8.49
Winner of the Chili cookoff of Legacy Park served with cheese and Tortilla chips
|Build Your Own Burger
|$8.99
All burgers are ground in house, served on a fresh Brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, your choice of cheese, and hand cut fries
Tiger Sugar- Kennesaw
840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW suite 300, Kennesaw
|Popular items
Boru Ramen - Kennesaw
440 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW #16,, Kennesaw
|Popular items
|Chickn-Chickn
|$13.29
Chicken Broth, Spicy ground chicken, Scallions, Egg, Brussell sprouts and Fish cake
|Brussel Sprouts
|$4.99
Flash fries crispy brussel sprouts
|Pork Gyoza
|$3.99
Pork Dumplings (fried). 3 per order