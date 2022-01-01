Kennesaw restaurants you'll love

Kennesaw restaurants
Toast
  • Kennesaw

Kennesaw's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Seafood
Sushi
Steakhouses
Chicken
Must-try Kennesaw restaurants

Rosaria's Italian Kitchen image

 

Rosaria's Italian Kitchen

3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$15.00
12" Cheese$11.75
Calzone$9.50
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Elevation Chophouse & Skybar

1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW, KENNESAW

Avg 3.6 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Rack Ribs$27.00
Pork Ribs, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, French Fries
Salmon Cakes$21.00
Fresh Made Salmon Croquettes, Stone ground Grits, Topped with Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Cream Sauce
Creme Brulee$8.00
Rich custard base topped with a layer of hardened caramelized Turbinado sugar
Hudson Grille - Kennesaw image

 

Hudson Grille - Kennesaw

2500 Cobb Place Lane Northwest, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
marshmallow dipping sauce
Herb Chicken$15.95
basil and roasted tomato herb butter, choice of two sides
TERIYAKI BOX image

 

TERIYAKI BOX

745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
G2 Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
Grilled Chicken glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
S7. California Roll$5.00
Seasoned shredded imitation crabmeat and avocado
G1 Tofu Teriyaki$7.00
Deep fried Tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce, served with Grilled Mixed Vegetables and Steamed Rice.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2500 Cobb Place Lane, Kennesaw

Avg 4.4 (2079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Bar North image

 

Bar North

3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Miss Mary's Meatball Sub$11.99
Meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, and Provolone cheese, Toasted
Legacy Park Chili$8.49
Winner of the Chili cookoff of Legacy Park served with cheese and Tortilla chips
Build Your Own Burger$8.99
All burgers are ground in house, served on a fresh Brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, your choice of cheese, and hand cut fries
Restaurant banner

 

Tiger Sugar- Kennesaw

840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW suite 300, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TEST print$0.01
Boru Ramen - Kennesaw image

 

Boru Ramen - Kennesaw

440 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW #16,, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chickn-Chickn$13.29
Chicken Broth, Spicy ground chicken, Scallions, Egg, Brussell sprouts and Fish cake
Brussel Sprouts$4.99
Flash fries crispy brussel sprouts
Pork Gyoza$3.99
Pork Dumplings (fried). 3 per order
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kennesaw

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chili

Gyoza

Waffles

More near Kennesaw to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
