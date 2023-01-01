Fried rice in Kennesaw
Kennesaw restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Teriyaki Box Kennesaw
Teriyaki Box Kennesaw
745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030, Kennesaw
|W7 Fried Rice
|$7.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
|W9. Stir Fried Rice Noodle
|$10.00
Stir fry rice Noodle with Tom yum paste, a choice of your protein, mixed vegetables, and eggs.
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
2050 Kennesaw Due West Road Northwest, Kennesaw
|Paneer Fried Rice
|$12.99
Paneer fried rice is an Indian-Chinese fried rice variety made with rice, paneer (Indian cottage cheese), mixed vegetables and spices.
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
Chicken fried rice is a take-out classic and an easy weeknight meal made with chicken, eggs, veggies and spices