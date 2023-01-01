Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Kennesaw

Go
Kennesaw restaurants
Toast

Kennesaw restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Teriyaki Box Kennesaw

745 Chastian Rd. NW Suite 1030, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
W7 Fried Rice$7.00
Stir-fried rice with eggs, green onion, peas and carrots with a choice of protein.
W9. Stir Fried Rice Noodle$10.00
Stir fry rice Noodle with Tom yum paste, a choice of your protein, mixed vegetables, and eggs.
More about Teriyaki Box Kennesaw
Item pic

 

Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

2050 Kennesaw Due West Road Northwest, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paneer Fried Rice$12.99
Paneer fried rice is an Indian-Chinese fried rice variety made with rice, paneer (Indian cottage cheese), mixed vegetables and spices.
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Chicken fried rice is a take-out classic and an easy weeknight meal made with chicken, eggs, veggies and spices
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Kennesaw

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Cucumber Salad

Edamame

Pretzels

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cake

Map

More near Kennesaw to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (652 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1089 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston