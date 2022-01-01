Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Kennesaw
/
Kennesaw
/
Meatball Subs
Kennesaw restaurants that serve meatball subs
Rosaria's Italian Kitchen
3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105, Kennesaw
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub
$12.00
Made with Beef. No Pork.
More about Rosaria's Italian Kitchen
Bar North
3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw
No reviews yet
Miss Mary's Meatball Sub
$11.99
Meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, and Provolone cheese, Toasted
More about Bar North
Browse other tasty dishes in Kennesaw
Caesar Salad
Gyoza
Cucumber Salad
Philly Cheesesteaks
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wraps
Seaweed Salad
More near Kennesaw to explore
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Cartersville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston