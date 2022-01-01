Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Kennesaw

Go
Kennesaw restaurants
Toast

Kennesaw restaurants that serve meatball subs

Rosaria's Italian Kitchen image

 

Rosaria's Italian Kitchen

3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$12.00
Made with Beef. No Pork.
More about Rosaria's Italian Kitchen
Bar North image

 

Bar North

3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miss Mary's Meatball Sub$11.99
Meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, and Provolone cheese, Toasted
More about Bar North

Browse other tasty dishes in Kennesaw

Caesar Salad

Gyoza

Cucumber Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Kennesaw to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston