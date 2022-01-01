Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Kennesaw
/
Kennesaw
/
Shrimp Scampi
Kennesaw restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Rosaria's Italian Kitchen
3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105, Kennesaw
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$18.00
More about Rosaria's Italian Kitchen
Bar North
3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$18.99
served over linguine with garlic bread
More about Bar North
