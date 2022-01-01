Kennett Square American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Kennett Square

Verbena BYOB image

SEAFOOD

Verbena BYOB

102 East State Street, Kennett Square

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Lancaster Peppers (Frozen)$22.00
(1 1/2 pounds) Lancaster bell peppers stuffed with pork, beef, and duck, jasmine rice , spiced tomato sauce
Green Salad$12.00
Red Leaf Lettuce , marinated feta, mustard vinaigrette , raisins, candied orange
Braised ChickPeas$12.00
Marinated Feta, pickled jalapeño, charred citrus vinaigrette
More about Verbena BYOB
Letty's Tavern image

 

Letty's Tavern

201 State Street, Kennett Square

Avg 3.9 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$14.00
1 pound of wings, house buffalo sauce, blue cheese on the side
Fries$6.00
house made hand cut french fries served with ketchup and calabrian chili aioli
The Burger$20.00
grilled onion, lettuce, american cheese, meyer lemon brown butter aioli
More about Letty's Tavern
Talula's Table image

CHEESE

Talula's Table

102 W State St, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cheese Board$50.00
Five Artisan Cheeses, Fruit, Nuts, Crackers & Accoutrements (Serves 6-8)
Rosemary Parker House Rolls$15.00
One Dozen
Tender Braised Brisket$85.00
Mushroom Brandy Sauce. Serves 4-6.
More about Talula's Table
