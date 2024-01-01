Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Kennett Square

Kennett Square restaurants
Kennett Square restaurants that serve cheese fries

Giordano’s

633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basket of Cheese Fries$7.00
Crispy fries served with a side of cheese sauce
State Street Pizza & Grill -

148 W State Street, Kennett Square

TakeoutDelivery
Small Cheese Fries$6.99
French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese
Large Cheese Fries$8.99
French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese
Large Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
