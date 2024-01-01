Cheese fries in Kennett Square
Kennett Square restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Giordano’s
Giordano’s
633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square
|Basket of Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Crispy fries served with a side of cheese sauce
More about State Street Pizza & Grill -
State Street Pizza & Grill -
148 W State Street, Kennett Square
|Small Cheese Fries
|$6.99
French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese
|Large Cheese Fries
|$8.99
French Fries Covered in Your Choice of Kraft Cheese Wiz or Mozzarella Cheese
|Large Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.99