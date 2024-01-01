Chicken wraps in Kennett Square
Kennett Square restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Talula's Table
102 West State Street, Kennett Square
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap
|Asian Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Scallion, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Sesame, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Wantons, Herbs & Spices
State Street Pizza & Grill -
148 W State Street, Kennett Square
|Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken mixed with your choice of Cheese and Toppings on 12 inch Flour Wrap
|Chicken Ceaser Wrap
|$12.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Caeser Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved & Grated Cheese on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.99
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings