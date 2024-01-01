Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Kennett Square

Kennett Square restaurants
Kennett Square restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Talula's Table

102 West State Street, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Thinly Sliced Chicken, Romaine, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar, Whole Wheat Wrap
Asian Chicken Wrap$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Scallion, Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Sesame, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Wantons, Herbs & Spices
More about Talula's Table
Item pic

 

State Street Pizza & Grill -

148 W State Street, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$12.99
Grilled Chicken mixed with your choice of Cheese and Toppings on 12 inch Flour Wrap
Chicken Ceaser Wrap$12.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Caeser Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved & Grated Cheese on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.99
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on our 12" Flour Wrap with your choice of Toppings
More about State Street Pizza & Grill -

