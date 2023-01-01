Penne in Kennett Square
Giordano’s
633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square
|Baked Penne
|$18.00
Tomato sauce and ricotta cheese tossed with penne and baked with mozzarella cheese
Floga Bistro
826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square
|Full Penne a la Vodka
|$19.00
Pancetta and red onions in a vodka blush sauce.
|1/2 Penne a la Vodka
|$12.00
|Full Penne Puttanesca
|$18.00
Capers, anchovies, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, light garlic, and pepper flakes in a red sauce.