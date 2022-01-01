Pies in Kennett Square
Kennett Square restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Floga Bistro
826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square
|Key West Lime Pie
|$7.00
CHEESE
Talula's Table
102 W State St, Kennett Square
|Talula's Favorite Chicken Pot Pie, Handmade Flaky Crust
|$15.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Lancaster Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Corn, Fennel, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Herbs, Butter, Cream, Housemade Pastry