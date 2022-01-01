Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kennett Square

Kennett Square restaurants
Kennett Square restaurants that serve pies

Floga Bistro image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Floga Bistro

826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key West Lime Pie$7.00
More about Floga Bistro
d9256ea0-24e4-40ba-b14b-69f23e9d0a96 image

CHEESE

Talula's Table

102 W State St, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Talula's Favorite Chicken Pot Pie, Handmade Flaky Crust$15.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve
Lancaster Chicken, Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Corn, Fennel, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Herbs, Butter, Cream, Housemade Pastry
More about Talula's Table

