Risotto in Kennett Square
Kennett Square restaurants that serve risotto
More about Verbena BYOB
SEAFOOD
Verbena BYOB
102 East State Street, Kennett Square
|Mushroom Risotto
|$26.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Pickled Shallots
More about Talula's Table
CHEESE
Talula's Table
102 W State St, Kennett Square
|Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto
|$12.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.
|Kennett Square Mushroom Risotto
|$36.00
Local Mushrooms & Truffle Scented Risotto. Gluten Free and Vegetarian! Serves 4-6.
|Shrimp Risotto
|$14.00
Tomato, Lemon, Onion, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Arugula, Mascarpone, Herbs & Spices. Gluten Free.
Fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.