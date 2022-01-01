Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Kennett Square

Kennett Square restaurants
Kennett Square restaurants that serve risotto

Verbena BYOB image

SEAFOOD

Verbena BYOB

102 East State Street, Kennett Square

Avg 4.6 (129 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Risotto$26.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Pickled Shallots
More about Verbena BYOB
Item pic

CHEESE

Talula's Table

102 W State St, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (233 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom and Parmesan Risotto$12.00
Comes fully cooked, ready for you to heat and serve. Pint container.
Kennett Square Mushroom Risotto$36.00
Local Mushrooms & Truffle Scented Risotto. Gluten Free and Vegetarian! Serves 4-6.
Shrimp Risotto$14.00
Tomato, Lemon, Onion, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Arugula, Mascarpone, Herbs & Spices. Gluten Free.
Fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.
More about Talula's Table

