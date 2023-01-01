White pizza in Kennett Square
Giordano’s
633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square
|Grilled White Pizza
|$16.00
Garlic & oil topped with mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese
Floga Bistro
826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square
|LG BBQ (White) Pizza
|$22.00
Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella
|SM BBQ (White) Pizza
|$18.00
Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.
|SM Buffalo Ch. (White) Pizza
|$18.00
Buffalo sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.