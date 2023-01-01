Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Kennett Square

Go
Kennett Square restaurants
Toast

Kennett Square restaurants that serve white pizza

Main pic

 

Giordano’s

633 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled White Pizza$16.00
Garlic & oil topped with mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese
More about Giordano’s
Floga Bistro image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Floga Bistro

826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG BBQ (White) Pizza$22.00
Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella
SM BBQ (White) Pizza$18.00
Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.
SM Buffalo Ch. (White) Pizza$18.00
Buffalo sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.
More about Floga Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Kennett Square

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Ravioli

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Short Ribs

Cake

Margherita Pizza

Cannolis

Map

More near Kennett Square to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1154 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston