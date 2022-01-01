Kennewick American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Kennewick
Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
|Beer-Battered Cod
|$13.49
|Classic Reuben
|$12.99
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Nachos - Beef
|$16.50
|Seared Ahi Tuna
|$15.50
|Beer Cheese and Pretzel
|$12.00
BITE at the Landing
2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Hot Dog 1/4lb
|$5.00
|Raspberry Mule
|$9.00
|Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Popular items
|Turkey BLT Wrap
|$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
|Bruschetta Flatbread
|$12.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|Popular items
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.