Kennewick bars & lounges you'll love

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLT Wrap$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
Bruschetta Flatbread$12.00
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
DELUXE BURGER$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
More about Hops n Drops

