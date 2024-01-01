Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Kennewick

Go
Kennewick restaurants
Toast

Kennewick restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Great Harvest Bakery Cafe

8378 West Grandridge Boulevard, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
#17 Apple Feta Salad$9.75
Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Apples, Feta Cheese, Almonds & Sunflower Seed Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Served w/ Roll
More about Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
Item pic

 

The Village Bistro Tri Cities

5215 W Clearwater Ave #114, Kennewick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Merlot Poached Apple Salad$14.00
mixed greens, red onion, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese and merlot poached apples with apple cider vinaigrette. Add chicken, shrimp or steak for a full entree salad
More about The Village Bistro Tri Cities

Browse other tasty dishes in Kennewick

Mac And Cheese

Spinach Salad

Chili

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Tacos

Sliders

Prawns

Map

More near Kennewick to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Wenatchee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Wenatchee

No reviews yet

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (973 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston