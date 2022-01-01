Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Kennewick

Go
Kennewick restaurants
Toast

Kennewick restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub image

 

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub

206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.49
More about Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Kennewick

Turkey Salad

Chicken Salad

Spinach Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Salad

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Kennewick to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston