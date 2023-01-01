Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve burritos

Chapala Express II NEW

7704 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick

Side Burrito$4.99
Burrito Sauce, Cheese
Kids Burrito$5.99
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Burrito Sauce
Burrito Express$9.99
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.
Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce,
tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans on the side
The Busy Bee Diner - 1505 W Kennewick Ave

1505 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick

Green Chili Burrito$16.25
Flour tortilla filled with house beans, eggs and shredded pork. Smothered in green chili sauce and topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with hashbrowns or home fries.
