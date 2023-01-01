Burritos in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve burritos
Chapala Express II NEW
7704 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick
|Side Burrito
|$4.99
Burrito Sauce, Cheese
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Burrito Sauce
|Burrito Express
|$9.99
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.
Smothered with burrito sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce,
tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice & beans on the side
The Busy Bee Diner - 1505 W Kennewick Ave
1505 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick
|Green Chili Burrito
|$16.25
Flour tortilla filled with house beans, eggs and shredded pork. Smothered in green chili sauce and topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with hashbrowns or home fries.