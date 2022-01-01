Caesar salad in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.50
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.