Chicken burgers in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken burgers
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Chicken Signature Burger
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, frizzled onions, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way
3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick
|Malibu Chicken Burger
|$18.50
This charbroiled chicken breast has Havarti cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.
|Chipotle Chicken Burger
|$18.50
A tender chicken breast with thick strips of bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.