Chicken burgers in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken burgers

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Signature Burger$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, honey-cured bacon, frizzled onions, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
Item pic

 

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way

3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malibu Chicken Burger$18.50
This charbroiled chicken breast has Havarti cheese, loads of shaved ham and is topped with two lightly grilled pineapple rings and fresh crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Crispy Chicken Burger$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.
Chipotle Chicken Burger$18.50
A tender chicken breast with thick strips of bacon, topped with smokey chipotle sauce, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way

