Chicken sandwiches in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina image

 

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zesty Battered Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

