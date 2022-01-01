Chicken tenders in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub image

 

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub

206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.99
Chicken Tenders$6.75
More about Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
More about Hops n Drops

