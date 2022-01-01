Chicken tenders in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.75
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!