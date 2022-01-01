Chicken wraps in Kennewick

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina image

 

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
More about Hops n Drops

