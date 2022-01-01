Chicken wraps in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
|BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.