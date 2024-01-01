Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Buriram Bites

6481 West Skagit Avenue, Kennewick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$9.99
Fried spring rolls with cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, cilantro, celery, chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way

3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, eggs and diced bacon.
Crispy Chicken Burger$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.50
2 chicken strips cut up and wrapped in our tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and drizzled with honey mustard.
