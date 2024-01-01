Crispy chicken in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Buriram Bites
Buriram Bites
6481 West Skagit Avenue, Kennewick
|Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
|$9.99
Fried spring rolls with cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, cilantro, celery, chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Kennewick - 3609 Plaza Way
3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken strips, red onion, diced tomatoes, olives, eggs and diced bacon.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$17.00
Crispy breast of chicken with savory sauce, pickles, homemade slaw on a brioche bun.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.50
2 chicken strips cut up and wrapped in our tomato basil tortilla with lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and drizzled with honey mustard.