Fajita salad in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve fajita salad

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Fajita Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

