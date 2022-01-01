Fajita salad in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|GF Fajita Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.