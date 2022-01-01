Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve fish and chips

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina image

 

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick

Takeout
Kids Fish and Chips$12.50
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$6.75
More about Hops n Drops

