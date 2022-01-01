Fish and chips in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
|Kids Fish and Chips
|$12.50
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|4PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$6.75