Mac and cheese in Kennewick

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub image

 

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub

206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$6.25
More about Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
Kids Mac and Cheese image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Pasta cooked perfect with cheddar, Jack and parmesan cheeses.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
MAC & CHEESE 410 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

