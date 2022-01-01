Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Kennewick

Go
Kennewick restaurants
Toast

Kennewick restaurants that serve pork belly

Poutine, Eh? image

POUTINE

Poutine, Eh?

3902 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

Avg 4.8 (108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly$14.99
Fries, Curds, Herb Gravy, Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion. (One Size Only. Large)
More about Poutine, Eh?
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly & Grits$16.00
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Kennewick

Steak Salad

Caesar Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Chicken Wraps

Prawns

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Pepper Steaks

Map

More near Kennewick to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (552 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston