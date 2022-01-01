Pork belly in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Poutine, Eh?
POUTINE
Poutine, Eh?
3902 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
|Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly
|$14.99
Fries, Curds, Herb Gravy, Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion. (One Size Only. Large)
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Pork Belly & Grits
|$16.00
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw