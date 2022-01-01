Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Kennewick
/
Kennewick
/
Prime Ribs
Kennewick restaurants that serve prime ribs
Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
206 N. Benton St. #C, Kennewick
No reviews yet
Bacon Cheddar Prime Rib
$13.99
More about Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
No reviews yet
Prime Rib Dip
$15.00
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
