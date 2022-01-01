Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
More about Hops n Drops

