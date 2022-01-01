Shrimp tacos in Kennewick
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened shrimp, fresh avocado, cucumber tomato relish, Twigs slaw, chipotle-lime crema, flour tortillas.
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.