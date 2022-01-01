Spinach salad in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Bruchi's Off Edison
Bruchi's Off Edison
5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick
|Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
|Turkey Spinach Salad
|$9.50
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
More about Bruchis on Gage Blvd
Bruchis on Gage Blvd
8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140, Kennewick
More about Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A, Kennewick
