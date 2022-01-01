Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve spinach salad

Bruchi's Off Edison image

 

Bruchi's Off Edison

5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick

Spinach Salad$7.00
Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Turkey Spinach Salad$9.50
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
More about Bruchi's Off Edison
Bruchis on Gage Blvd image

 

Bruchis on Gage Blvd

8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140, Kennewick

Spinach Salad$7.00
Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Turkey Spinach Salad$9.50
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
More about Bruchis on Gage Blvd
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs image

 

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A, Kennewick

Turkey Spinach Salad$9.50
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.00
Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons
More about Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

