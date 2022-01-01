Steak salad in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve steak salad
Bruchi's Off Edison
5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick
|Steak Salad
|$11.25
Grilled Flank Steak | Crisp Greens | Cherry Tomato | Red Onion | Gorgonzola | Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette
Bruchis on Gage Blvd
8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140, Kennewick
|Steak Salad
|$11.25
Grilled Flank Steak | Crisp Greens | Cherry Tomato | Red Onion | Gorgonzola | Served with House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A, Kennewick
|Steak Salad
|$11.25
Charbroiled Flank Steak | Gorgonzola Cheese | Red Onion | Cherry Tomato | Served On A Bed of Spring Greens | Housemade Red Wine Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.