Steak salad in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve steak salad

Bruchi's Off Edison image

 

Bruchi's Off Edison

5209 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.25
Grilled Flank Steak | Crisp Greens | Cherry Tomato | Red Onion | Gorgonzola | Served with Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Bruchi's Off Edison
Bruchis on Gage Blvd image

 

Bruchis on Gage Blvd

8903 W. Gage Blvd. Suite 140, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.25
Grilled Flank Steak | Crisp Greens | Cherry Tomato | Red Onion | Gorgonzola | Served with House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Bruchis on Gage Blvd
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs image

 

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A, Kennewick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.25
Charbroiled Flank Steak | Gorgonzola Cheese | Red Onion | Cherry Tomato | Served On A Bed of Spring Greens | Housemade Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

Map

Map

