Tacos in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve tacos
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina
350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick
|Grilled Halibut Tacos
|$22.25
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$12.00
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Citrus marinated grilled mahi mahi, flour tortillas, sauteed peppers and onions, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro lime crema.