Go
Banner pic

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1743 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$14.95
Make a melted masterpiece
Triple Smoked Pastrami$21.95
Our own
Mish Mosh$13.95
Chicken noodle soup with both Matzo Ball and Kreplach. Comes in quart only.
Chicken Noodle - Quart$12.95
THE ONE AND ONLY REUBEN #7$24.95
Served open face on grilled rye w/ corned beef, melted swiss & hot sauerkraut w/ russian dressing (closed on request)
Corned Beef$21.95
We pickle our own
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF OF YOUR MOUTH #1$24.95
Triple decker, corned beef & pastrami w/ Russian dressing and coleslaw
Matzoh Ball - Quart$13.95
Cheesecake$10.95
Plain, Topped w/ Strawberries or Blueberries
Black & White Cookie, Mini$1.25
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston TX 77056

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

La Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rooftop Cinema Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Annie Cafe & Bar/Turner's

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Annie & Turner's! We are thrilled to have you in today.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston