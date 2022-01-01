Kenosha restaurants you'll love
Kenosha's top cuisines
Must-try Kenosha restaurants
More about Uncle Mike's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Mike's
6611 120th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Pancake Battered Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Scratch pancake battered Renard's Door County cheese curds served with Door County pure maple syrup for dipping
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.
More about Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
510 57 th st, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.95
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce for dipping.
|Full Order Beer Nuggets
|$7.95
Our fresh pizza dough baked in Olive Oil, seasoned with Garlic, Romano Cheese and Oregano. Served with our Homemade Marinara or Ranch.
|Cobb Salad
|$11.25
Fresh Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion and Avocado. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Slush Daiquiri Bar
Slush Daiquiri Bar
2200 60th Street, Kenosha
|Popular items
|LOADED CAJUN CATFISH FRY
|$13.00
deep fried fish, fries, house-made creamy cajun sauce, tomatoes, scallions, topped with cajun seasoning
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.00
Seasoned wedge fry
|HENNY 10CT
|$12.00
More about Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Kobe 8oz
|$11.95
The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
|Grass-fed 5oz
|$7.95
Local Organic Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
|Kobe 5oz
|$8.95
The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
More about Down Town'R Saloon
Down Town'R Saloon
707 56th St, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Cowboy poutine
|$10.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
|Smoked Wings
More about Sazzy B & The Buzz
Sazzy B & The Buzz
5621 6th Avenue, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Bacon & Egg Bagel
|$6.99
bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado aioli, everything bagel
|Storyteller
|$2.00
Our house drip coffee from Pilcrow
|Honeybee Latte
espresso + honey, whole milk
More about Captain Mike's Galley
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Mike's Galley
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Chips & Guac
|$7.00
|Roja Pork Pozole
|$18.00
|Verde Vegan Pozole
|$16.00
More about TG's Cocktails & Eatery
TG's Cocktails & Eatery
4120 7th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Kahlua's Revenge
|$10.50
Rum and Root Beer slow roasted pork, covered in our sweet and spicy BEAST sauce, topped with pepperjack and grilled pineapple.
|Protein Your Way Salad
|$12.50
House tossed greens served with your choice of protein, shredded cheddar, onion, tomato and of course…BACON!!
|Jambalaya With Cornbread
|$8.00
More about The Garage
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Garage
3001 60th St., Kenosha
|Popular items
|Whitewall Hula
|$15.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple
|Burger of the Week
|$12.00
Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!
|Beef Burger
|$8.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!
More about Coin’s Sports Bar
Coin’s Sports Bar
1714 52nd St,, Kenosha
|Popular items
|2/13/2022 Coins Sports Bar
|$7.00
|1/29/2022 Coins Sports Bar
|$15.00
More about Cut Stone Foods
Cut Stone Foods
2220 79th street, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Pizza
Scratch-made, hand stretched, and wood fired Neapolitan style pizza... from a fire truck. Please refer to the menu for descriptions of each pizza.
More about Ono
Ono
512 56th St, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Beef Bao
|$7.50
Korean style BBQ beef, scallions
|Fresh Salmon Crunch
|$8.50
Fresh salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce
|Spider Roll
|$8.00
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago
More about Rustic Road Brewing Company
Rustic Road Brewing Company
5706 6th Ave, Kenosha
