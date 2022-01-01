Kenosha restaurants you'll love

Kenosha restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kenosha

Kenosha's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Must-try Kenosha restaurants

Uncle Mike's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Mike's

6611 120th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 3.4 (281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancake Battered Cheese Curds$9.95
Scratch pancake battered Renard's Door County cheese curds served with Door County pure maple syrup for dipping
Cheeseburger$12.95
Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.
More about Uncle Mike's
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Kaiser's Pizza & Pub

510 57 th st, Kenosha

Avg 4.5 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce for dipping.
Full Order Beer Nuggets$7.95
Our fresh pizza dough baked in Olive Oil, seasoned with Garlic, Romano Cheese and Oregano. Served with our Homemade Marinara or Ranch.
Cobb Salad$11.25
Fresh Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato, Red Onion and Avocado. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Slush Daiquiri Bar image

 

Slush Daiquiri Bar

2200 60th Street, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LOADED CAJUN CATFISH FRY$13.00
deep fried fish, fries, house-made creamy cajun sauce, tomatoes, scallions, topped with cajun seasoning
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
Seasoned wedge fry
HENNY 10CT$12.00
More about Slush Daiquiri Bar
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kobe 8oz$11.95
The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
Grass-fed 5oz$7.95
Local Organic Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
Kobe 5oz$8.95
The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
More about Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
Down Town'R Saloon image

 

Down Town'R Saloon

707 56th St, Kenosha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cowboy poutine$10.00
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Smoked Wings
More about Down Town'R Saloon
Sazzy B & The Buzz image

 

Sazzy B & The Buzz

5621 6th Avenue, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon & Egg Bagel$6.99
bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado aioli, everything bagel
Storyteller$2.00
Our house drip coffee from Pilcrow
Honeybee Latte
espresso + honey, whole milk
More about Sazzy B & The Buzz
Captain Mike's Galley image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Mike's Galley

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guac$7.00
Roja Pork Pozole$18.00
Verde Vegan Pozole$16.00
More about Captain Mike's Galley
TG's Cocktails & Eatery image

 

TG's Cocktails & Eatery

4120 7th Ave, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kahlua's Revenge$10.50
Rum and Root Beer slow roasted pork, covered in our sweet and spicy BEAST sauce, topped with pepperjack and grilled pineapple.
Protein Your Way Salad$12.50
House tossed greens served with your choice of protein, shredded cheddar, onion, tomato and of course…BACON!!
Jambalaya With Cornbread$8.00
More about TG's Cocktails & Eatery
The Garage image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Garage

3001 60th St., Kenosha

Avg 4.6 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whitewall Hula$15.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple
Burger of the Week$12.00
Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!
Beef Burger$8.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!
More about The Garage
Coin’s Sports Bar image

 

Coin’s Sports Bar

1714 52nd St,, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2/13/2022 Coins Sports Bar$7.00
1/29/2022 Coins Sports Bar$15.00
More about Coin’s Sports Bar
Cut Stone Foods image

 

Cut Stone Foods

2220 79th street, Kenosha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza
Scratch-made, hand stretched, and wood fired Neapolitan style pizza... from a fire truck. Please refer to the menu for descriptions of each pizza.
More about Cut Stone Foods
Clubhouse Pub & Grille image

 

Clubhouse Pub & Grille

2126 30th ave, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Clubhouse Pub & Grille
Ono image

 

Ono

512 56th St, Kenosha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi Beef Bao$7.50
Korean style BBQ beef, scallions
Fresh Salmon Crunch$8.50
Fresh salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura crunch, eel sauce
Spider Roll$8.00
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, Japanese mayo, masago
More about Ono
Rustic Road Brewing Company image

 

Rustic Road Brewing Company

5706 6th Ave, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rustic Road Brewing Company
Kenosha Kaiser's Pizza & Pub- ***DO NOT USE*** image

 

Kenosha Kaiser's Pizza & Pub- ***DO NOT USE***

510 57 th st, Kenosha

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kenosha Kaiser's Pizza & Pub- ***DO NOT USE***

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kenosha

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Racine

