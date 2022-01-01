Kenosha bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Kenosha

Uncle Mike's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Mike's

6611 120th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 3.4 (281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancake Battered Cheese Curds$9.95
Scratch pancake battered Renard's Door County cheese curds served with Door County pure maple syrup for dipping
Vehicle Description
To improve our curbside pick up, please click here to add your car description. Click on the "Choose a menu" dropdown to begin adding your items
Cheeseburger$12.95
Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.
More about Uncle Mike's
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Kaiser's Pizza & Pub

510 57 th st, Kenosha

Avg 4.5 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with our Homemade Marinara Sauce for dipping.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Four Tenders served Plain or Tossed in your choice of BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
Fried Green Beans$6.95
Served with our Homemade Ranch.
More about Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Slush Daiquiri Bar image

 

Slush Daiquiri Bar

2200 60th Street, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
Seasoned wedge fry
LOADED CAJUN CATFISH FRY$13.00
deep fried fish, fries, house-made creamy cajun sauce, tomatoes, scallions, topped with cajun seasoning
Shrimp Tacos$3.00
More about Slush Daiquiri Bar
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac - Build Your Own$11.95
Our standard or build your own - Cavatappi pasta with a creamy jack-cheddar-velveeta cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs.
Kobe 8oz$11.95
The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
Grass-fed 5oz$7.95
Local Organic Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
More about Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
Captain Mike's Galley image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Mike's Galley

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guac$7.00
Roja Pork Pozole$18.00
Verde Vegan Pozole$16.00
More about Captain Mike's Galley
The Garage image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Garage

3001 60th St., Kenosha

Avg 4.6 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whitewall Hula$15.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple
Burger of the Week$12.00
Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!
Beef Burger$8.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!
More about The Garage
Coin’s Sports Bar image

 

Coin’s Sports Bar

1714 52nd St,, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2/13/2022 Coins Sports Bar$7.00
1/29/2022 Coins Sports Bar$15.00
More about Coin’s Sports Bar

