Kenosha burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Kenosha
More about Uncle Mike's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Mike's
6611 120th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Pancake Battered Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Scratch pancake battered Renard's Door County cheese curds served with Door County pure maple syrup for dipping
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
Choice of Cheddar, American, Swiss, or Pepper Jack.
More about Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Mac - Build Your Own
|$11.95
Our standard or build your own - Cavatappi pasta with a creamy jack-cheddar-velveeta cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs.
|Kobe 8oz
|$11.95
The Foie-Gras of Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
|Grass-fed 5oz
|$7.95
Local Organic Beef. Choose from one of our featured signature burgers or create your own.
More about Down Town'R Saloon
Down Town'R Saloon
707 56th St, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|Rib plate
|$16.00
|Tacos De Sonora
|$12.00
More about Captain Mike's Galley
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain Mike's Galley
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Popular items
|Chips & Guac
|$7.00
|Roja Pork Pozole
|$18.00
|Verde Vegan Pozole
|$16.00
More about The Garage
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Garage
3001 60th St., Kenosha
|Popular items
|Whitewall Hula
|$15.00
Stuffed with mozzarella & ham, topped with pepperjack, bacon, sweet chili sauce, and grilled pineapple
|Burger of the Week
|$12.00
Check out Facebook or our website for this week's masterpiece!
|Beef Burger
|$8.00
Build your own burger with up to 2 stuffings and as many toppings as you'd like!