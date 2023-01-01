Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Kenosha

Go
Kenosha restaurants
Toast

Kenosha restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Kaiser's Pizza & Pub

510 57 th st, Kenosha

Avg 4.5 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chips & Salsa$4.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips served with our Homemade Salsa.
More about Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
Main pic

 

911 Tacos

4100 52nd Street, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
1/2 lb of your choice salsa. Side of House Chips.
More about 911 Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Kenosha

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Tacos

Tiramisu

Lobsters

Nachos

Cake

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Kenosha to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston