Chips and salsa in
Kenosha
/
Kenosha
/
Chips And Salsa
Kenosha restaurants that serve chips and salsa
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
510 57 th st, Kenosha
Avg 4.5
(560 reviews)
Homemade Chips & Salsa
$4.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips served with our Homemade Salsa.
More about Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
911 Tacos
4100 52nd Street, Kenosha
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
1/2 lb of your choice salsa. Side of House Chips.
More about 911 Tacos
