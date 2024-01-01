Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Kenosha

Kenosha restaurants
Toast

Kenosha restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Mad Rooster - Kenosha

11710 75th St, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
F CHOCOLATE CAKES$12.50
More about Mad Rooster - Kenosha
Consumer pic

 

1844 Table and Mash

5706 8th Avenue, Kenosha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
rich decadent chocolate cake
More about 1844 Table and Mash

