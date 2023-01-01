Lobsters in Kenosha
Kenosha restaurants that serve lobsters
Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.95
Homemade with cream, tomato, basil and lobster meat. Served with garlic toast points.
Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering
5118 6th Ave, Kenosha
|Steak & Lobster
|$18.00
grilled steak skewer, topped with buttered lobster, served with horseradish crema
|Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$22.00
smoked Gouda cheese sauce, truffle, topped with buttered lobster, garlic bread crumbs, and chives