Lobsters in Kenosha

Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque$11.95
Homemade with cream, tomato, basil and lobster meat. Served with garlic toast points.
More about Captain Mike's Beer & Burger Bar
Consumer pic

Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering

5118 6th Ave, Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Steak & Lobster$18.00
grilled steak skewer, topped with buttered lobster, served with horseradish crema
Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese$22.00
smoked Gouda cheese sauce, truffle, topped with buttered lobster, garlic bread crumbs, and chives
More about Captain Mike's Galley Food Truck - Portside Catering

